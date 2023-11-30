After two spells of cold weather this month and several nights with below freezing temperatures, we have transitioned to winter gardening in the Carolinas. There are plenty of vegetables that will grow through the winter in our area. This includes root vegetables, where most of the plant stays below ground and insulated from extreme cold, and cold tolerant veggies like broccoli, cabbage, and collard greens.

We also have plants that can handle a light freeze but will be damaged when temperatures drop into the mid-20s or colder. Lettuce is a great example of a plant that can survive some Carolina winter weather, but sometimes our weather is too extreme. With no protection, lettuce has a 50/50 chance of surviving our winters.

One way to improve the odds of growing some of the less cold hardy plants is to use a cold frame. A cold frame is a mini greenhouse that will create warmer daytime and nighttime temperatures, and warm up the soil under that cold frame. Those warmer nighttime temperatures will usually be enough to protect plants that cannot handle extreme cold.

A cold frame is a clear plastic dome that will cover your plants. The clear plastic will allow sunshine to reach the plants during the day. The plastic dome will also slow down heat radiating from the soil at night. So, while outdoor temperatures may drop into the 20s, inside the cold frame it will stay much warmer.

Winter lettuce planted outside grows very slowly in cool weather. When planted in a cold frame, you can achieve warm weather growth in the winter, and have lettuce grow on a normal schedule.