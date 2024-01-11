This week we are checking in on the broccoli. We planted these from seed in September, and they are starting to produce, and will need to be picked before they flower.

Broccoli is a cool season veggie that does better in the Carolinas in the Fall than it does in the spring. Broccoli plants will “bolt”, or grow too quickly, in warm weather. When this happens while the plant is ready to harvest, it is easy to miss the harvest and let it flower. Bolting is more likely to happen in the spring than in the fall, since temperatures warm through the spring, and get colder through the fall.

Big temperature fluctuations can make it hard to get a quality broccoli harvest. Broccoli grows best in temperatures between 65 and 75. In our part of the Carolinas, that is October and November or March and April. Two months is usually not enough time to grow broccoli, so no matter whether you grow in the spring or fall, you will have to deal with temperature swings.

Broccoli is ready to harvest when the head is 3-6 inches in diameter. It is best to harvest while the flower buds are still tightly packed and small. Once the buds get bigger and start to unpack, the plant is getting ready to flower, and the broccoli should be picked immediately… even if it is not up to size. When harvesting, cut the main stem about 6 inches below the top of the head.

Many varieties of broccoli will continue to produce smaller florets after the main stem is harvested. These mature broccoli plants will also tolerate frost and freezes, so they are a nice plant to leave in the garden through the winter… or at least until you need the space for something else.

If you are interested in spring broccoli, start the seeds indoors now. The seedlings may be transplanted outdoors in early March, and you will get broccoli in May. However, remember that the warm weather in May will cause the plant to grow quickly, and there will be a chance that you miss the harvest.