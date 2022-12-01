Last week we checked on the carrots… this week it is time to check in on the lettuce. Both are fall veggies that can be planted sequentially. A good strategy with lettuce (and carrots) is to plant some seeds every few weeks through the fall so the harvest will be staggered through the fall and winter. Our first batch of seeds was planted at the beginning of September, and since lettuce takes 55-75 days to grow, it should be ready to harvest. We also planted some in late September, and some in mid-October.

These batches of lettuce that were planted later in the fall have struggled. Lettuce germinates in soil temperatures between 60 and 80 degrees. We likely saw our soil temperatures drop below 60 in October, which prevented most of our seeds from sprouting. Our later lettuce rows are pretty sparce.

Lettuce grows very slowly in cooler weather. This is good for established heads of lettuce, because you can leave it in the ground until you are ready to use it… or for leaf lettuce, you can pick leaves of lettuce as you need it and keep the plant growing to produce more. However, seedlings take a long time to grow, and can be harmed by cold weather.

Lettuce can be a tricky plant to have in the garden in the wintertime. It can tolerate frost or a light freeze, but a hard freeze will kill even a mature plant. In our part of the Carolinas, lettuce in the garden will grow in mild winters, but die in cold winters… it is about 50/50. A solution to this is to have a way to protect your lettuce on cold nights. A small greenhouse, a small hoop house, or a cold frame will all work to keep the plants alive in very cold weather.

I like lettuce in the winter garden. Mostly because I understand that there is a good chance the plants will freeze and die in the winter. I accept this risk and enjoy the lettuce while I have it. If you are unwilling to take this risk, good news… lettuce is one of the first spring plants we put out, and in just two months, we will be planting our spring lettuce. The trick is to get them in the garden as early as possible, because like carrots, lettuce hates the heat.