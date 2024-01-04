Root vegetables are a great thing to have in the garden during our cool season. Since much of the plant is underground, and our ground rarely freezes in the winter, they are a garden plant that can survive winter cold.

We planted root veggies, like carrots, radishes, beets, turnips and parsnips in the fall to be harvested in the winter. We can also plant more in February to be harvested in the spring.

We planted our turnips, carrots, and beets from seed back in August and September. These all take about two months to grow to harvest in warm weather, but as the weather cools, growing speed slows. Now is a great time to check to see if they are ready. The hot, dry weather we had in August and early September made it difficult to start these seeds. My beets and the first planting of carrots did not survive. The turnips and later carrot plantings have done well, and not is the time to check on them

Turnips are ready when they are the size of a tennis ball. A large part of the root is often visible above ground, so it is usually pretty easy to tell when turnips are ready. Turnips will continue to grow if left in the ground, plus they will stay fresh. Plan on picking them as needed through the winter, but we will need this space in the spring, so they cannot stay in the ground forever.

Carrots are a little more difficult to tell when they are large enough. Sometimes you can see the root slightly above ground, but most of the time the carrot is hidden underground. Usually, you just have to pick one and see how big it is. It is important to note when you planted the seed and adding the “days to harvest” listed on your seed packet to determine a date when you will check to see if they are big enough. Because there is an element of surprise when picking carrots, this is a great time to involve young children in the garden and develop an appreciation for gardening and eating vegetables. Kids get so excited when they pull up the green part of the plant and there is a huge orange carrot underneath. Plus, kids eat vegetables that they have a part in growing.

We continue to pick greens as needed from the garden. Lettuce, kale, collard greens, mustard greens and arugula have all been growing well this cool season. When picking greens, you can either harvest the whole plant, or just pick a few leaves from several different plants. This will keep the plant alive all winter long, and it will continue to produce. When doing this, remember to pick the leaves from the bottom of the plant first.