Beets are ready when they are about the size of a golf ball. This is another root veggie that is visible by just looking at the base of the green, or you can sweep a little bit of the soil away to see how big they are. It is important to not let beets get too large… if they do, they get woody, and hard to eat.

This basil was planted a month ago and is ready to enjoy. You can pick basil leaf by leaf to enjoy or cut down most of the plant if you need a lot of basil. When harvesting the whole plant, cut above the lowest two sets of leaves and the plant will grow back quickly. If you cut down to the ground, the plant will probably not recover. You should be checking your basil frequently for flowers. If you see flowers, pinch them off, and consider a substantial harvesting of the plant. If you let a basil plant flower, it changes the flavor of the leaves and slows the plants growth. Do not let basil flower.