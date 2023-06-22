The garden is producing a good amount of food right now. With everything growing so quickly this time of year, it is important to check the garden every day for pests and problems. Veggies in the peak of harvest, like green beans, cucumbers and zucchini need to be picked every day to prevent them from getting too big and going to seed. If you keep picking, the plants will keep producing.

Some of my tomatoes are starting to turn red! I will harvest them as they start to turn color. It is ok to pick them when they start to turn and let them finish ripening on a windowsill. Especially if you have birds or other pests that start to enjoy your fruits as they ripen. Once a tomato starts to turn color, it is not going to grow anymore, so there is no harm to picking them a little early to avoid uninvited guests from enjoying them.

Elsewhere in the garden, I planted ground cherries again this year! This is a type of husk tomato that produces a yellow, marble sized, sweet tasting berry. Since it is a husk tomato, the berry comes in its own papery wrapping. They grow fast in hot weather and produce a bunch of berries. In my garden I ordered ground cherry seeds seven years ago and have had ground cherries each year since. They are prolific self-seeders and come up like weeds every year in my garden. They easily transplant into even rows, or to share with friends.

Plant ground cherries after all risk for frost has passed. They love hot weather and grow fast, so they can wait until May to be planted. The plants will get 1-3 feet tall and wide, so plant them 1-2 feet apart.

Ground cherries get their name from the manner that we harvest them. The husks grow green on the plant, then turn yellow as the berry ripens. If you eat the berry before it is ripe, it will be sour. It is best to wait until the husk falls off the plant and pick them up off the ground. That is the best way to know that the berries are ripe, and the taste will be sweet.

A garden mystery has been solved! Several weeks ago I saw a news story out of Oklahoma about people who planted jalapeno peppers, but the plant grew banana peppers instead. At the same time I noticed that the peppers on my jalapeno plants were definitely not jalapenos. However, while I was gathering information to write an email to the farm where I got my seeds, I noticed that while my seed packet had pictures of jalapenos on the front, it also had the word “Anaheim”. This I discovered is a type of chili pepper, and indicated what I have growing.