Last week’s gardening segment did not air because of Hurricane Ian. Thankfully, the garden survived the storm, and some of what we planted last week is already sprouting. Here is a recap of last week’s gardening chores:

Broccoli is a cool season vegetable that does well in the fall in the Carolinas. It can also be grown in the spring, if started inside several weeks before the average last freeze. Broccoli grows best in temperatures between 65 and 75, and warmer weather usually makes it grow too fast, and bolt. Seeds planted now will sprout in October and have a couple of months of cool weather to grow nice and slowly. Mature broccoli plants can tolerate frost and light freezes and can be a good plant to keep in the garden through the winter. Broccoli is ready to harvest 60-90 days after planting, depending on the variety. Broccoli is ready to harvest when the heads are 3-6 inches in diameter. Cut the main stem 6 inches below the top of the head. The plant will continue to produce smaller florets after the main stem is harvested, and they are edible as well. Do not wait too long to harvest… if the flower buds start to unpack and spread out, they will flower soon, and it will be too late to harvest.

Brussel Sprouts are another cool season veggie that is similar to broccoli. While growing, they look like each other, so make sure you label them after you plant them. Brussel Sprouts are hard to grow in the Carolinas, and really should only be planted in the fall to be grown when it is cold. When planted in the spring, insects are hard to control and make it hard to get a good harvest. Brussel Sprouts take about 4 months to grow, so seeds planted now will grow through the winter and will survive frosts and freezes. Harvest the sprouts when they reach one inch in diameter.

Bok choy takes about two months to grow to maturity, meaning seeds planted at the end of September will be ready by the beginning of December. Plant the seeds to grow the plants about 12 inches apart. Keep the soil evenly watered until the seedlings become established.

Arugula is similar to other greens we have planted this fall, except that it is not frost tolerant, and must be picked before we get a frost of freeze. Arugula grows quickly, and seeds planted today will be ready to harvest in mid-November… just before our average first freeze.

It is time to plant another round of lettuce. This is something that should be planted sequentially… meaning plant some now, then add more every couple of weeks through October. This will give you lettuce that is ready to harvest over a longer period, instead of all at once. We planted one row three weeks ago, and they are already growing. Now it is time for more, and we will plant more seeds in 2-3 weeks.