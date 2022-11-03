As we head into winter, gardening really slows down. I like to think of winter gardening as gardening in slow motion. Everything grows slower, so it is easier to control the weeds, and harder to miss anything with your plants. Plus, the insects are much less aggressive and easier to control.

Last month we planted some garlic, and that is already growing. You can still plant garlic through the end of November. This will grow through the winter and will be ready to harvest in the spring.

We planted peas at the beginning of September, and they are ready to harvest. Peas are hardy plants, and will keep growing through the winter, however the flowers are not, and will die in a frost. Keep the peas growing, but once the current batch of peas have all been picked, you can take the vines down for the winter.

We should continue to thin out our root plants. Turnip and beets will start to grow plump roots soon, and they need space to grow. The plants should be thinned so there is 2-3 inches between plants. Kohlrabi should also be thinned as well.

The collard greens and kale that we planted back in August and September will be close to ready. They can be harvested as an entire plant, or just pick a few leaves from each plant and keep them growing. This will give you greens throughout the winter.