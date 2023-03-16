Last week we planted the last of our cool season seeds. Any cool season seeds planted from here on out will run the risk of perishing in an early heat wave. Anything we plant from now on should be able to handle hot weather. However, most warm season plants do not react well to frost or freezing weather. The question this time of year is… when should I plant?

To answer this question, you need to know the date of the average last freeze in your area. A good rule of thumb is that it is safe to plant two weeks after the date of the average last freeze. This rule of thumb is not fool proof. Two weeks after the average last freeze still have a 15 percent chance of having another freeze, but if you wait much longer after that date, you are missing some prime growing weather.

Here is a list of average last freezes, and recommended planting dates:

City Ave Last Freeze Planting Date

Georgetown Mar 13 Mar 27

Conway Mar 15 Mar 29

North Myrtle Mar 15 Mar 29

Andrews Mar 19 Apr 2

Florence Mar 20 Apr 3

Murrells Inlet Mar 21 Apr 4

Lake City Mar 23 Apr 6

Darlington Mar 25 Apr 8

McColl Mar 28 Apr 11

Dillon Mar 29 Apr 12

Marion Mar 30 Apr 13

Lumberton Apr 4 Apr 18

We are still 2-4 weeks away from some of those “safe” planting dates, which is a long time to wait. There is a benefit to planting early. The sooner we get warm season plants growing, the sooner they will produce, often times beating damaging heat or harmful insects. It can be a good strategy to “gamble” and plant early. Some plants are better to gamble with.

The second thing to consider when deciding when to plant is how much time you have already put into your plants. Snap beans and cucumbers are some of the first plants that I will put out in the garden. Not because they are cold hardy (they will die in a freeze), but because if they do die, it does not take much time to replace them. We started beans and cukes inside two weeks ago, and they are already getting big. If we plant them and we get another freeze and they die, we have only wasted two weeks of growing time. We can replant after a freeze, and still get good results. Or we can plant half of our seedlings early, and if they die, we still have replacements.

Other plants can benefit from an early start, but if we lose them, it is more of a loss. This includes squash and melons, which have been growing inside for 4 weeks. The slower growing veggies like tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, and basil have been growing for two months. If we were to lose them, it would be better to buy new ones at a garden store instead of trying to plant fresh from seed.

All this being said, I will not be planting any warm season plants outside this week. We just had a freeze last night, and there is a chance for another freeze next week. I will check the weather forecast again next week, and hopefully will start gambling next week and planting early.

To prepare bean and cuke seedlings for planting next week, I will harden them off. This means that I will move them out of the greenhouse and place them outside for the next week. They will be places in a location that will protect them from direct sunlight and wind. Also, if we have another freeze, I will bring them inside for that night. We will do this to all our seedling this spring, putting them outside to harden a week before planting.