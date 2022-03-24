This week we are planting our cucumber seedlings. We started these indoors three weeks ago to give them a nice head start. This head start is important with cucumbers if you do not like to use pesticides on your plants. A common cucumber pest in the Carolinas is the pickleworm, which migrates northward from Florida each year. The pickleworm makes it to our part of the Carolinas in June. In my garden, I try to get as many cucumbers as possible before the pickleworms arrive. Once I spot the pest, I chop down the plant and my cucumber season is over. With this strategy, getting the plant growing as early as possible will yield more fruit.

Cucumbers can be started from seed, or transplanted outside in late March along the coast, and in early April in the Pee Dee. Cukes can be killed by a frost or freeze, so if it gets cold again, they will need to be protected. Since I start my plants from seed, I always start double what I plan to put in the garden, so if they get killed by a frost, I have a spare set ready to go in the ground. If my original cukes survive, I give the extras away to my friends.

Cucumbers are a vine that can be grown up a trellis or allowed to crawl along the ground. Both methods are acceptable, it just depends on what fits best in your garden space. If you are limited in your garden space, I highly recommend building a trellis for them and letting them grow up instead of across the ground. There are many different varieties of cucumbers to choose from, but they are generally divided into two groups, pickling, or slicing cucumbers. Both are delicious, but pickling cukes are smaller and have rougher skin… and are better suited for pickling.

Cucumbers grow best in temperatures of 75-85, and the vines will grow slowly to start, then pick up speed with warmer weather. Once summertime heat sets in, the vines struggle, and they are susceptible to pests. This is another veggie that does best when it is planted in the garden as early as possible. Cucumbers grow in the fall as well, so there will be another opportunity to plant them in August.

Elsewhere in the garden, it is time to harvest the radishes! These were planted on February 17 and take 21-30 days to mature. It has been 35 days… so it is time to pick them. The carrot seedlings are big enough now to thin. Thin them out so there is two inches between seedling, trying to keep the biggest and healthiest looking seedlings and getting rid of the small ones.