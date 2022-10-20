As October winds down, so does the fall planting season. Once we get into November, we will have a greater potential for freezing weather, and that limits what we can plant outside.

This week, we are planting more of what we already have in the garden. By planting sequentially through the fall, you can enjoy veggies that mature over time through fall and winter instead of having a bunch of them all mature at once. Both carrots and lettuce have been planted every two to three weeks through September and October.

This will be our last planting of lettuce. We are getting close to the time when we can no longer plant it. Mature lettuce plants can handle frost and light freezes, and even though cold enough weather will kill lettuce in the winter, I find that it is worth the risk. Some winters lettuce will grow all winter long. However, lettuce seedlings are easily killed by a frost or freeze. Since we are getting close to our average first freeze, lettuce planted now may not make it, and lettuce planted in November will have a hard time growing to maturity. Especially in the Pee Dee, if you plant lettuce now or in the next few weeks, it will help if you have a way to protect the small seedlings, in case we get another frost or freeze before the plants mature.

Carrots are not as sensitive to the cold as lettuce, but once we start getting freezing temperatures at night in November, the seeds are harder to germinate, and the plants grow much slower. Feel free to plant another batch of carrots this week or next, but after November 1, we will stop planting carrots until February.

We can also plant more collard greens and kale this week. We planted some of these in August and early September to be harvested in the fall. If you plant some now, you will have collards and kale in the garden through the winter. You may want to harvest your fall collards all at once, but the ones you let grow through the winter can be picked leaf by leaf, and they will continue to grow and produce through the winter. Collards and kale can handle our hard winter freezes. Often after a very cold night, you will look out into the garden, and the collards will be wilted and dark green. This may lead you to believe that you have lost these plants, but once the sun hits them in the morning, they perk right up. Collards and kale planted through the end of October will stay in the garden until it gets hot in the spring.