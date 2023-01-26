Carrots are a great thing to have in the garden during our cool season. Since much of the plant is underground, and our ground rarely freezes in the winter, they are a garden plant that can survive winter cold.

We planted several rounds of carrots in the fall, and those are still growing in our garden, and we have been enjoying them through the winter. A great strategy with carrots is to plant a small batch of carrots every few weeks through Fall and do the same in the early spring. This approach toward carrot planting will give a steady supply of carrots through the winter and spring instead of a bunch of carrots all at once.

It is possible to keep these plantings going through the winter, but the cold soil temperature really slows down germination, and the risk for hard freezes means small seedlings can be killed. Now that we have passed the midpoint of winter and are heading toward spring, it is safe to start planting carrot seeds again.

Spring carrots are best planted in February and through mid-March. Carrots planted after March 15 will keep growing into June. Our weather in June gets hot, and carrots do not like the heat.

Carrots grow best in loose soil without rocks or large clumps. Hard, clay soil will produce misshaped roots. Plant these seeds in a row, directly into the garden by creating a ½ inch trench. The seeds are small, so sprinkle them along the trench, with the seeds about ½ inch apart. Cover with soil, and water gently. Until the seeds germinate, it is important to keep the soil moist. If the seeds dry out, the chances of them germinating are much lower.

Once the seedlings grow to 1-2 inches tall, they will need to be thinned so that there is 2-3 inches between plants. This will give the roots plenty of room to grow. It is also important at this point to keep the area around these seedlings free from weeds… these root vegetables are poor competitors against weeds.

Carrots take 65-75 days to grow to harvest. When planted in late winter, make sure you pick them before it gets too hot in the spring. Hot weather makes the carrots course and fibrous with a flavor that is too strong.