Summer squash can be difficult to grow in Carolina gardens. It prefers the cooler weather of springtime and grows best with daytime temperatures ranging from 65-75 degrees. There are a host of pests just waiting to derail your plans for a bountiful squash harvest. This is another one of those vegetables that benefits from an early plant date. Just like the beans and cucumbers that we have planted in the past few weeks, squash is sensitive to cold weather and will need to be protected if there is a chance for frost or freezing weather.

When planting summer squash, be sure to give them plenty of room to grow. Some varieties of squash grow as vines, while others are more of a bush. In general, rows of summer squash should be three feet apart, with individual plants about 15 inches apart. Popular varieties of summer squash are zucchini, yellow squash, both straight and crook necked, and scalloped squash.

Squash planted today will be ready at the end of May. Squash are ready to pick when they are 7-8 inches long, and are usually more tender when they are on the small size. During harvest, check the plant often for squash, and pick them when they are ready. Squash left on the plant gets really big quickly and will prevent the plant from producing more fruit. Large squash get tough and seedy, and are not as appetizing as the smaller squash.

Growing summer squash can be a challenge in the Carolinas. There is a whole list of insects just waiting for a crack at your plant. You will need to keep an eye out for spotted cucumber beetles, striped cucumber beetles, pickleworms, squash vine borers, aphids, and squash bugs. At first sign of any of these pests action must be taken, or things will go downhill quickly. One of the reasons we plant so early is to beat the pickleworms and vine borers, which arrive in June.

If you decide to use a pesticide to protect your plant from insects, apply to the leaves and vine, but take great care to avoid the flowers. Squash produce both male and female flowers, and require bees to pollinate the flowers. Pesticide on the flowers will kill your bees, and greatly reduce the vegetable production of your garden.

To add to the challenge of growing squash, our hot, humid summertime weather will bring on powdery mildew disease which will need to be treated. Also, squash often suffer from blossom end rot, which is a calcium deficiency in the soil. Organic material in the soil and proper watering can help reduce the chance for blossom end rot.

Summer squash is not easy to grow here, but it is very rewarding when successful. I always try to grow squash, but do not always harvest squash. If you fail, learn what went wrong and try again next year! Or try again in the fall!

Elsewhere in the WBTW garden, we lost our cucumbers to frost. As I mentioned last week when we were planting the cukes, when starting these early season vegetables from seed, I start double what I need in the garden. That way if we get a frost, and lose some of our plants, I have backups ready to go to replace the loss. I will replant the cucumber seedlings, and hope we are done with frost for the season.