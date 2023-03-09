This week we will make our final plantings of cool season veggies until fall. The seeds that we will be planting are ones that will either grow quickly, so we can harvest them before summer heat sets in, or ones that prefer the cooler weather, but can survive if it gets hot. Starting next week we will be watching the weather and deciding when to start planting our warm season veggies.

This week’s seeds are fast growers: dill, cilantro, spinach, and arugula, and heat tolerant leeks. There are many other seeds that we can still plant now, but we already have in the garden, or don’t have the room. This includes: beets, broccoli, cabbage, carrot, cauliflower, collard greens, kale, kohlrabi, lettuce, mustard, peas, potato, radish, and turnip.

Cilantro is an easy to grow cool season herb. It can grow in the fall or spring, but quickly bolts and goes to seed once the weather warms up. Cilantro loses a lot of its flavor when the plant starts to bolt. The skinny leaves have very little flavor compared to the fat leaves. It is best to pick the leaves before the plant starts to bolt. Plant cilantro seeds ¼ inch deep and have the plants 6-12 inches apart. Cilantro takes 2-3 weeks to germinate but will be ready to enjoy in two months.

Dill is another easy one to grown in either the fall or spring. Plant these seeds ¼ inch deep with the plants 9-18 inches apart. Dill grows quickly and will be mature in under two months. Dill will bolt and go to seed quickly when the weather turns warmer. Dill is a good plant to leave in the garden as it bolts and goes to seed. Dill attracts swallowtail butterfly larvae. Let the caterpillars devour the plant before cutting it down. (Swallowtails like parsley too!).

Leeks are easy to grow in our cool season, and they are great to use as a mild onion. Cooking with a leek is a nice way to change up a recipe that usually calls for an onion, and they are great in soups. When planting leek seeds, plant them in a row with a seed every inch or so. Once they sprout, thin them so they are 4 inches apart. The best part of the leek is the white part. To blanch the leek, and create as much white as possible, once the leeks are the width of a pencil, gradually draw soil up around the base of the plant to blanch the lower stem. Leeks take 4 months to reach maturity, and mature best with temperatures below 75 degrees, however, they will survive into the summer.

Spinach is a cool season veggie that is hard to grow successfully in warm weather. Spinach will grow quickly in the warmer weather and is ready to harvest in a month and a half. Choosing a spinach variety that is resistant to bolting is important. Since our weather rarely has long periods of cool weather through the fall, winter and into spring, the warm weather after a cool spell will encourage the plant to grow fast, flower, then go to seed. Plant the seeds in a row two inches apart ½ inch deep. Firm the soil over the seed to help with germination.

Spinach likes a lot of water, so keep the soil moist. A good, soaking watering in the morning is best… one that will keep the soil damp six inches deep. This will grow deep roots, instead of shallow ones.

Pick the leaves when they are 3-6 inches long by picking the individual leaves. Choose the larger outside leaves first, and let the smaller ones continue to grow.

Arugula is a fast growing, flavorful green. Like spinach, it should be watched closely for signs of bolting, and picked as soon as it is ready.