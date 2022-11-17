Last week we started some cool weather seedlings inside to replace our summertime veggies when we finally get a killing freeze. For most of us, that killing freeze is close at hand.

We still have peppers, jalapenos and eggplants still growing in our garden. These plants will all die in freezing weather… they are hot season veggies. We knew this day would come back in February when we started these seeds. We have a long growing season in the Carolinas, and most of the plants we started in the spring did not survive the summer. In fact, it is possible to get a second season of summer veggies if you start some in early August. Whether the warm season plants are 4 months old or 10 months old, we knew they would likely end in November.

Some of the average first freeze dates in our part of the Carolinas are:

Lumberton Oct 29

Marion Nov 1

McColl Nov 1

Dillon Nov 2

Darlington Nov 5

Florence Nov 10

Lake City Nov 10

Murrells Inlet Nov 15

North Myrtle Nov 16

Conway Nov 17

Georgetown Nov 21

A few spots west of I-95 experienced the first freeze of the season back in October, but for most of us the growing season has not ended yet. This may occur this week.

In the garden, it is time to harvest anything that will not survive a freeze. We will be picking the rest of the peppers, jalapenos, and eggplant, regardless of size. If you still have tomatoes growing, now is the time to pick them and make fried green tomatoes… or try to ripen them off the vine. If any of these veggies stays outside on a night with temperatures below freezing, they will be damaged. It is possible that they will be ruined if left outside.

Enjoy the final few moments with your summer veggies. If they do not survive the cold this week, we will send them to the compost pile and start planning what to grow next.