Late winter is a good time to get prepared for spring. Once we are safe from frost in April, we will be busy planting summertime plants in the garden. Many of these plants will benefit from being started indoors to get several weeks of growth before it is safe to put them outside. Last month we started tomatoes, peppers, basil and eggplant indoors. These plants can be planted 8 weeks ahead of the average last freeze.

This week we are starting a group of plants indoors that benefit from 4 weeks of growth indoors. This includes snap beans, cucumbers, squash and melons. These can all be damaged by a light frost, so we will wait to plant them out in the garden… but we can start them inside to give them a jump on the growing season. Both cucumbers and beans can be sown directly into the ground, but the plant is not harmed by transplanting. So, if you have room inside, you might as well give them a few weeks head start.

This head start is important with cucumbers if you do not like to use pesticides on your plants. A common cucumber pest in the Carolinas is the pickleworm, which migrates northward from Florida each year. The pickleworm makes it to our part of the Carolinas in June. In my garden, I try to get as many cucumbers as possible before the pickleworms arrive. Once I spot the pest, I chop down the plant and my cucumber season is over. With this strategy, getting the plant growing as early as possible will yield more fruit.

Cucumbers are a vine that can be grown up a trellis or allowed to crawl along the ground. Both methods are acceptable, it just depends on what fits best in your garden space.

Beans are another plant that benefits from an early start. Not because there is a predictable pest that arrives, but because beans grow better in our mild springtime weather and tend to wilt in the summer heat. Many beans are also susceptible to a mildew on the leaves that comes with our summer humidity. The earlier we plant beans, the higher yield we will see. There is a delicate balance between avoiding a late season freeze and having the plant wilt in our summer heat.

With beans, it is also important to choose a variety that will fit in your garden. Bush beans and pole beans are completely different plants, and if you choose pole beans in a garden with limited space, they will choke out other plants.

When starting cucumber, squash, melons, and bean seeds inside, know we will only keep them inside for 3-4 weeks. These plants grow quickly and will outgrow the seed starter in no time at all, so I start them in larger pods.

Since we like to get these plants in the garden early, it will be possible that we jump the gun, and plant too early. I always start more seedlings than I need in case I put the plants outside too early, and they get zapped by a frost or freeze. When this happens, I always like to make sure I have backup seedlings ready to go. If not, I have extra seedlings to give away to friends.