While we are in the midst of summer with no end in sight to our heat and humidity, it is time to start preparing for the fall and winter gardens. Some of our slower growing cool season veggies can be started from seed now. Starting them indoors will protect them from extreme heat and hungry insects. In August once they start to grow, we will put them outside in the shade to get them used to hot weather and wind. They will go into the garden in August or September. They will grow quickly in our warm weather, then slow down once our weather cools. They will be ready for harvest in the fall or can be allowed to slowly grow and produce through the winter. This week I am starting broccoli, cauliflower, brussels sprouts, collard greens, kohlrabi, and cabbage.

Cauliflower is difficult to grow in the Carolinas. It is very temperature sensitive and prefers average temperatures in the 60s. If we transplant cauliflower in August, those preferred average temperatures will occur right when the plant is maturing in October. Cauliflower also does not like big temperature swings, which we tend to get in the spring. As long as our summertime heat does not last into October, fall is as good a time as any to grow cauliflower in the Carolinas.

Give cauliflower plants plenty of room to grow. Plants should be spaces 18 inches apart in rows three feet apart. Take care to keep the soil watered, even after the seeds have sprouted in 10-21 days. Cauliflower is delicious, and lots of insects target the plant. Watch closely and treat as needed, especially once the heads start to grow. Cauliflower planted in August will be ready for harvest in October.

August is a good time to start collards, but there is no rush. If you plant collards now, they will be ready to harvest in late October. If you want collards for Thanksgiving, wait a few more weeks and plant them in September. You can also plant some in October or November, and keep them growing all winter long, just picking a few leaves every time you want some, instead of chopping down the whole plant.

While collards will grow year-round in the Carolinas, they really do best in the cool season. They grow slower in cooler weather and are less likely to bolt. Plus, there are caterpillars that will eat collards in the summer. These pests are limited in cooler weather.

Collard greens are ready to harvest 60-80 days after planting. The whole plant can be cut at harvest, or individual leaves can be picked, a few at a time off multiple plants. This will extend the growing season, especially in cool weather.

Cabbage is a cool season veggie that can be planted in either the fall or early spring. Cabbages get pretty big, and they need a lot of room. If you crowd them together, they tend to grow smaller… so plant them a foot or so apart.

Cabbage seeds planted now will mature in November. Once we get to November and beyond, our weather will be mostly cool, and growth will slow down. If it stays cool, there will be no hurry to harvest, and cabbages can actually stay in the ground all winter long, and you can pick them as needed. Cabbages are very cold hearty and can withstand temperatures down to 18-20 degrees.

Brussels Sprouts are hard to grow in the Carolinas. They are cool season veggie, similar to collards and broccoli. They grow best with daytime temperatures between 65-80 degrees. Brussels Sprouts also attract lots of pests, and insects can quickly take over a plant. Fall is the best time to grow brussels sprouts. The plant will grow quickly in the warm weather at the beginning of fall, reaching a height of 2-3 feet before cool weather settles in. Cooler weather is better for growing the sprouts, plus the growth of the plant will slow down. Harvest the sprouts from the bottom of the plant up and remove the bottom leaves as well. Brussels sprouts are cold hardy and are not bothered by frost and can survive temperatures down to 20 degrees.