Growing plants from seed can be one of the more rewarding parts of gardening. By starting from seed instead of buying seedlings from a garden store, you will have a much larger variety of vegetables to choose from and can grow some really unique plants and heirloom varieties. You can even grow foods that are not available in the supermarket.

Also, the cost savings is huge. A packet of seeds that will yield dozens or hundreds of plants often costs less than one plant already started plant at the garden center.

All it takes to start your own seeds is seed starting soil, trays, and a way to keep the soil from drying out, like a seed starting greenhouse. The seedlings also need as much sunlight as possible, and if adequate sunlight is not possible, a grow lamp. If the seedlings do not get enough sunlight, they get leggy and weak.

To get some seeds started, fill the tray with soil, and add one seed to each pod. Follow the seed packet instructions to know how deep to plant the seed. Water the soil by spraying with a mister. This prevents disturbing the seed or washing it away. Also put some water in the bottom of the seed greenhouse and put the clear cover on. Place the tray in direct sunlight or under a grow lamp.

If using a grow lamp, seeds can handle up to 16 hours of light each day. Seeds will germinate best with soil temperatures between 65 and 75 degrees.

Keep the soil moist by spraying with a mist of water each day and keeping a small pool of water in the bottom of the tray.

The next few weeks are the perfect time to start seeds for summertime veggies that benefit from an early start. Tomatoes, peppers, eggplant and basil cannot be planted outdoors until after the last frost. If we wait to start them from seed in April, they will not get a chance to mature before summertime heat, and production will be limited.

By starting these plants now, they will have been growing for two months by the time we plant them outdoors, and will have a chance to produce veggies before the heat settles in.

These plants can be started 6-8 weeks before we plant them outside, so starting them now will have nice sized plants ready to go by mid-March. Transplanting time for these frost sensitive plants is more toward April 1st, but if the weather is warm, sometimes I try to plant them early. This is why I always plant at least double the number of plants that I need… in case I lose them in a late season frost.

Save room in your seedling growing area. We continue to start seedlings through late winter. Faster growing plants like squash and cucumbers don’t need as much time indoors, and will be started next month.