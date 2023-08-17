Collard greens should be a staple in any Carolina vegetable garden. They are easy to grow, can be planted at any time of the year, and can grow through the winter… plus they are delicious. Collard greens are traditionally prepared with a ham hock and bacon grease, but collards are a delicious green by themselves, and there are many ways to prepare them. The plant is similar to a cabbage, so collards are delicious raw in salads, can be prepared as a cole slaw, and are delicious in any recipe for cabbage or brussels sprouts.

While collards will grow year-round in the Carolinas, they really do best in the cool season. They grow slower in cooler weather and are less likely to bolt. Plus, there are caterpillars that will eat collards in the summer. These pests are limited in cooler weather.

August is a good time to start collards, but there is no rush. If you plant collards now, they will be ready to harvest in late October. If you want collards for Thanksgiving, wait a few more weeks and plant them in September. You can also plant some in October or November, and keep them growing all winter long, just picking a few leaves every time you want some, instead of chopping down the whole plant.

In the spring, it is best to plant collards as transplants, but this time of year the soil is warm, and the seeds will sprout quickly. Plant the seeds ¼ to ½ inch deep. Seeds planted deeper than ½ inch may not germinate, so do not plant them too deep. Collards should be planted about a foot apart in rows 18-36 inches apart. Keep the soil watered until the seedlings become established.

Since our weather in the cool season is not consistently cool, it is important to find a variety that is resistant to bolting. When weather warms up after a prolonged cool spell, the plant can grow very quickly, and can go to seed. Most cultivars are bred to avoid this, but it can be helpful to make sure before planting.

Collard greens are ready to harvest 60-80 days after planting. The whole plant can be cut at harvest, or individual leaves can be picked, a few at a time off multiple plants. This will extend the growing season, especially in cool weather.

Watch for caterpillars in late spring and summer, and any disease is most likely in the summer. Once weather cools down in the fall and winter, there is not much that will bother collards.