This week we are welcoming back some old friends… peas and carrots. Peas were the first seeds we planted in this garden back in February, and carrots followed a week later. Both are cool season veggies, although peas can be tough to grow in the fall.

Carrots are a cool season veggie that does not like hot weather. Carrots will not grow with temperatures over 95, so we must wait until summertime heat breaks before we plant them in the fall. That is usually early September. Also, carrot seeds must be kept moist until they sprout, and it is much easier to keep the soil moist in cooler weather.

Carrots are a great thing to have in the garden during our cool season. Since much of the plant is underground, and our ground rarely freezes in the winter, they are a garden plant that can survive winter cold. A good strategy with carrots is to plant some every few weeks so the harvest will be staggered through the fall and winter.

Carrots grow best in loose soil without rocks or large clumps. Hard, clay soil will produce misshaped roots. Plant these seeds in a row, directly into the garden by creating a ½ inch trench. The seeds are small, so sprinkle them along the trench, with the seeds about ½ inch apart. Cover with soil, and water gently. Until the seeds germinate, it is important to keep the soil moist. If the seeds dry out, the chances of them germinating are much lower.

Once the seedlings grow to 1-2 inches tall, they will need to be thinned so that there is 2-3 inches between plants. This will give the roots plenty of room to grow. It is also important at this point to keep the area around these seedlings free from weeds… these root vegetables are poor competitors against weeds.

Carrots take 65-75 days to grow to harvest. Carrots planted this week will be ready to harvest in November.

Peas are the first thing planted in my garden each year. They can get started as early as late January and are a fun thing to grow after a cold winter. We can also grow peas in the fall. Peas can withstand frost and freezes in the winter, however, the blossoms cannot. Since our average first freeze occurs in November, now is the time to plant peas to give them time to produce before it gets too cold.

Of course, I am talking about garden peas, like English peas or sugar peas. I am not talking about southern peas like black eyed peas… they love hot weather. Garden peas do not like our hot summer weather in the Carolinas.

Planting peas is easy. Each seed should be planted one inch deep and two inches apart. Common planting methods include a single row of seeds, a double row 2-4 inches apart, or a wide row which would be 6-18 inches wide with seeds randomly scattered in the row then covered with 1 inch of soil.

Regardless of how your peas are planted, rows should be spaced two feet apart.

Peas do best when they get to climb up something. It also makes it easier to find and harvest the pea pods. A trellis, netting or wires works great for the pea tendrils to cling to and grow vertically. Make sure you read your seed packet to find out how tall your seed variety will grow to know how tall your support system needs to be. Also, be sure to install the support before the peas start to grow to avoid damaging the roots.

When watering peas, it is best to water in the morning, so that the plant is dry by nightfall. Also, a good soaking will encourage the roots to grow deeper, which will help the plant when it gets hot. 2-3 inches of organic mulch material like pine stray or shredded leaves around the plants will help keep the soil cool and moist.

Pick the peas when the plants are dry to avoid spreading plant disease. Use two hands and be gentle when picking the pods. If you are too rough, you could damage the plant or even pull the roots out of the ground.

The sugar in peas turns to starch very quickly, so it is best to eat, freeze or can the peas as soon as possible. They are most delicious right after you pick them. Enjoy!