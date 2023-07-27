Tomatoes are hard to grow in the Carolinas, especially this time of year with the intense heat and humidity. If your tomato plants are giving up and look terrible, there is time to grow more.

In our part of the Carolinas, we have two tomato seasons. We can grow tomatoes in the spring, and then again in the fall. In January and February we started seeds to be planted after the last frost. Those are our spring tomatoes. In early June we started more seeds to be planted around August first. Those are our fall tomatoes. Even if your spring tomatoes are still looking good, there will be a break in tomato production. When daytime temperatures get over 85, or nighttime temperatures do not fall below 70, tomato flowers will fail to pollinate and drop off the plant. That is just about every day in July and August.

While it is possible to baby your spring tomato plants so they will survive though the summer, and these spring plants can flower again to produce fall tomatoes when it gets cooler… it is much easier to just start with a fresh crop for the fall.

When these get planted around August 1st, they will grow for a month or so, and start producing flowers in September. Hopefully, our summer heat will break in September to allow the flowers to pollinate.

Planting a tomato transplant deeply will help the plant survive the August heat… plant it as deep as you can, while leaving the leaves above ground. All the “hairs” on the stalk of the tomato will become roots, allowing the plant to take in more water and nutrients from the soil.

Plant your tomato transplants two feet apart to give them plenty of room. Tomatoes are vines, and will need to be staked, trellised or caged to encourage the plant to grow upward and keep it off the ground. Proper air flow around a vertical mature plant will protect the plant from disease. This also makes it easier to pick the tomatoes, and to inspect the plant and treat for pests. Tomato plants are heavy, so a heavy duty, 6-foot-tall stake is recommended. Also, steel cages are popular. With stakes, tie the plant to the stake with twine or cloth every 10 inches.

If you plant tomatoes at the beginning of August, you will have Fall tomatoes in October. These plants will keep producing into November until the first freeze of the season. Any tomatoes left on the plant the day before the first freeze should be picked and will make great fried green tomatoes.