This is herb week! We are planting a handful of cool season herbs that will mature before our first freeze and will have a good chance of surviving through the winter. This will add to our herb garden which already includes rosemary, sage and basil. The rosemary and sage are perennials and will survive the winter, but the basil will die after our first frost and will have to be planted again in the spring.

Parsley, cilantro, and dill are cool season herbs that grow nicely in the spring or fall. They tend to bolt and go to seed once it gets hot toward the end of spring. Parsley is easy to grow and is very tolerant of cold weather. Cilantro and dill can be nipped by freezing temperatures, but if we can get the plant established this fall, anything that is killed in a freeze will start to grow back fairly quickly.

Parsley is a cool season herb that is easy to grow. It can be planted in either the spring or fall. Plant parsley seeds ¼ inch deep with each plant 6 to 8 inches apart. Parsley is slow to germinate, so be patient… it can take over two weeks to see the sprouts after you have planted the seeds. Parsley will take 2-3 months to grow to maturity, and by that time it will be winter. Since parsley is cold hearty, it will survive frost and freezes and continue to grow in the spring. Parsley tends to bolt and wilt when it gets hot in the late spring. If the plant can be nursed through summer heat, it will continue to grow next winter. Parsley is a biennial plant, producing leaves the first year, then flowers the second.

Cilantro is another easy to grow cool season herb. It can grow in the fall or spring, but quickly bolts and goes to seed once the weather warms up. Cilantro loses a lot of its flavor when the plant starts to bolt. The skinny leaves have very little flavor compared to the fat leaves. It is best to pick the leaves before the plant starts to bolt. Cilantro will be damaged in cold weather, but if you just clip back the damaged part, the plant will continue to grow. Plant cilantro seeds ¼ inch deep and have the plants 6-12 inches apart. Cilantro takes 2-3 weeks to germinate but will be ready to enjoy in two months.

Dill is another easy one to grown in either the fall or spring. Plant these seeds ¼ inch deep with the plants 9-18 inches apart. Dill grows quickly and will be mature in under two months. Dill can be damaged in cold weather, but if you just clip back the damaged part, the plant will recover quickly. Dill will bolt and go to seed quickly when the weather turns warmer. Dill is a good plant to leave in the garden as it bolts and goes to seed. Dill attracts swallowtail butterfly larvae. Let the caterpillars devour the plant before cutting it down. (Swallowtails like parsley too!).