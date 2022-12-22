We planted our turnips, carrots, and beets from seed back in September. These all take about two months to grow to harvest in warm weather, but as the weather cools, growing speed slows. Now is a great time to check to see if they are ready.

Turnips are ready when they are the size of a tennis ball. A large part of the root is often visible above ground, so it is usually pretty easy to tell when turnips are ready. Turnips will continue to grow if left in the ground, plus they will stay fresh. Plan on picking them as needed through the winter, but we will need this space in the spring, so they cannot stay in the ground forever.

Beets are ready when they are about the size of a golf ball. This is another root veggie that is visible by just looking at the base of the green, or you can sweep a little bit of the soil away to see how big they are. It is important to not let beets get too large… if they do, they get woody, and hard to eat.

Carrots are a little more difficult to tell when they are large enough. Sometimes you can see the root slightly above ground, but most of the time the carrot is hidden underground. Usually, you just have to pick one and see how big it is. It is important to note when you planted the seed and adding the “days to harvest” listed on your seed packet to determine a date when you will check to see if they are big enough. Because there is an element of surprise when picking carrots, this is a great time to involve young children in the garden and develop an appreciation for gardening and eating vegetables. Kids get so excited when they pull up the green part of the plant and there is a huge orange carrot underneath. Plus, kids eat vegetables that they have a part in growing.

We continue to pick greens as needed from the garden. Lettuce, kale, collard greens, mustard greens and arugula have all been growing well this cool season. When picking greens, you can either harvest the whole plant, or just pick a few leaves from several different plants. This will keep the plant alive all winter long, and it will continue to produce. When doing this, remember to pick the leaves from the bottom of the plant first.

Some of our plants have not done well this fall. Both the spinach and the bok choy have bolted. This is when the plant grows too fast, and it became tall with too much stalk, and not enough leaves. Bolting occurs when the weather is too warm, and there is nothing to do except tear up the plant and start over. I have planted two crops of spinach this cool season, and they have both bolted. I think my problem is the variety of spinach that I am using. Next year I will make sure I get spinach that is bred for southern gardens and that resists bolting.