How to grow plants from seed

Growing plants from seed can be one of the more rewarding parts of gardening. By starting from seed instead of buying seedlings from a garden store, you will have a much larger variety of vegetables to choose from and can grow some really unique plants and heirloom varieties. You can even grow foods that are not available in the supermarket.

Also, the cost savings is huge. A packet of seeds that will yield dozens or hundreds of plants often costs less than one plant already started plant at the garden center.

All it takes to start your own seeds is seed starting soil, trays, and a way to keep the soil from drying out, like a seed starting greenhouse. The seedlings also need as much sunlight as possible, and if adequate sunlight is not possible, a grow lamp. If the seedlings do not get enough sunlight, they get leggy and weak.

To get some seeds started, fill the tray with soil, and add one seed to each pod. Follow the seed packet instructions to know how deep to plant the seed. Water the soil by spraying with a mister. This prevents disturbing the seed, or washing it away. Also put some water in the bottom of the seed greenhouse, and put the clear cover on. Place the tray in direct sunlight or under a grow lamp.

If using a grow lamp, seeds can handle up to 16 hours of light each day. Seeds will germinate best with soil temperatures between 65 and 75 degrees.

Keep the soil moist by spraying with a mist of water each day, and keeping a small pool of water in the bottom of the tray.

Only certain plants should be started as transplants. Warm season plants like tomatoes, peppers and eggplant are ideal for starting inside, and they transplant easily. Tomatoes especially benefit from starting early and transplanting outside when the danger of frost is over. Tomatoes struggle in Carolina heat, so the bigger they are when you transplant them, the better chance you have of getting lots of fruit before summer heat.

Plants like cucumbers, melons, pumpkins, and squash are easy to transplant as well, but they tend to grow very quickly, and will start taking over your seeding area if they are started too early. Make sure to start these no longer than 4 weeks before they are to go outside. Also, roots on these plants are delicate, and care should be taken to not damage them.

Other plants like carrots, beans, beets and corn do not transplant well at all. These should be sown right into the ground when it is time to plant.

Two weeks before you are ready to plant, start acclimating them to the outdoors. Set them in a protected area and slowly increase the amount of direct light. Bring them inside if temperatures are expected to fall below 45 degrees at night. Also, protect the seedlings from the wind.