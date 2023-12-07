One of the things I love about winter gardening in the Carolinas is that there isn’t a whole lot of work to do. This week I have not done any work on the garden. Last week was busy clearing dead summer plants away and transplanting more winter plants, but so far this week, there hasn’t been much to do… so I am going to show off some of the plants that are in the garden this winter.

Brussels Sprouts – I experimented with brussels sprouts this year by planting them much earlier than I normally would, and I am happy with the results so far. The plants grew fast in the warm weather in August and September, and now are a good size to start producing sprouts later this winter and early spring. The sprouts will grow at the junction of the leaves and the main stalk.

Collard greens – My early collard greens have already been harvested, but the late fall greens are growing nicely, and will be ready for harvest later this winter.

Kale – kale is almost big enough to harvest. I will leave the kale in the garden all inter long, harvesting one leaf at a time as needed.

Garlic – the garlic that was planted in October has all sprouted and is growing nicely. This will grow in the garden all winter long no matter how cold it gets. This will be ready in the spring when it warms up in April or May.

Onions – I am disappointed in how many of my onion seeds germinated this fall, but the few that have sprouted will grow through the winter and spring to be harvested next summer.

Broccoli – the broccoli is growing nicely and are nice and tall. There is no sign of broccoli on this just yet, but later this winter and early spring there the broccoli will grow at the top of the plant. Once that main broccoli is harvested, smaller broccoli sprouts will grow at the junction of the leaves and the main stalk.

Arugula – this is not a very cold hearty plant and will not last long if we get a hard freeze. I will be harvesting the arugula pretty soon.

Lettuce – romaine lettuce is growing nicely, and while it is still small, it is definitely shaped like romaine. This will tolerate a light freeze and frost, but any very cold weather will damage unprotected lettuce. I will be harvesting this lettuce once it grows a little more later in the winter.