Our pepper journey started back in February when we planted seeds into some soil. In April, once all threat from frost had passed, we transplanted the seedlings into the garden. Now, 3 months later, we have peppers to harvest! We have both bell peppers and chili peppers. They are ready to harvest once they are full sized, and the walls are firm. Peppers can either be harvested now or left on the plant until they turn color. Depending on the variety, peppers can turn yellow, orange, red, or even purple or chocolate brown. Fully colored peppers are generally sweeter than green ones.

When picking peppers, cut the stem instead of pulling the pepper off the plant. You don’t want to break the plants.

While we are harvesting peppers, we can also think about planting more.

Peppers are a warm season vegetable that can be planted in the spring, and then again in the fall. Since peppers do not mind our hot summer weather, spring peppers will continue to produce until the first freeze. However, if your plants have failed, or if you want something new for fall, a second crop of peppers is possible. Fall pepper transplants should be planted in mid to late July in order to produce peppers before the first freeze in November.

Eggplant grows well in hot weather, and it is usually one of the last plants in the ground in the springtime. Eggplants take 65-80 days to produce fruit after planting. Now that the plants have matured, we can now pick and enjoy some.

When eggplant reach the appropriate size, they should be picked. If they are left on the plant too long, they get tough, and the seeds start to harden. Italian eggplant should be large and shiny with a solid purple color. When the side of the fruit is pressed slightly with the thumbnail, and an indentation remains, the fruit is ripe.

Remove eggplant with clippers and store in the fridge for up to a week. Keep checking back at least once a week to keep harvesting eggplant.

Okra plants grow tall and can grow over 6 feet tall. In two months, you will begin to get okra. Pick the pods when they are 2-4 inches long. Do not leave them on the plant too long, or they will get tough and woody. Clippers are needed to harvest okra, and they need to be picked every day, or at most every other day. If you leave the pods on the plants, they will stop producing.