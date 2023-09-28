For the past month and a half, we have been planting vegetables for the cool season. In our part of the Carolinas, we can garden year-round. Since our ground does not freeze, there are plants that will survive through the winter, even when we get frost, freezes, ice and snow.

If you only garden in the warm season, you are missing out on the joys of winter gardening. There are different plants that will grow in your garden in the winter. Tomatoes will not survive winter frosts, but lettuce that will wilt in the summer, thrives in the winter. I like to think of winter gardening as “slow motion gardening”. Winter plants grow slower than summer veggies. Bugs in the winter are much less aggressive, and winter weeds are slow growers. With cooler winter weather, our soil does not dry out as fast, so less watering is required.

Winter gardening also brings color to the garden at a time when many native plants go dormant. Instead of an unattractive empty plot of land in the backyard, you can keep it green with an assortment of veggies that will grow through the winter.

Broccoli is a cool season vegetable that does well in the fall in the Carolinas. It can also be grown in the spring, if started inside several weeks before the average last freeze. Broccoli grows best in temperatures between 65 and 75, and warmer weather usually makes it grow too fast, and bolt. Seeds planted now will sprout in October and have a couple of months of cool weather to grow nice and slowly. Mature broccoli plants can tolerate frost and light freezes and can be a good plant to keep in the garden through the winter. Broccoli is ready to harvest 60-90 days after planting, depending on the variety. Broccoli is ready to harvest when the heads are 3-6 inches in diameter. Cut the main stem 6 inches below the top of the head. The plant will continue to produce smaller florets after the main stem is harvested, and they are edible as well. Do not wait too long to harvest… if the flower buds start to unpack and spread out, they will flower soon, and it will be too late to harvest.

Bok choy takes about two months to grow to maturity, meaning seeds planted at the end of September will be ready by the beginning of December. Plant the seeds to grow the plants about 12 inches apart. Keep the soil evenly watered until the seedlings become established.

Arugula is similar to other greens we have planted this fall, except that it is not frost tolerant, and must be picked before we get a frost of freeze. Arugula grows quickly, and seeds planted today will be ready to harvest in mid-November… just before our average first freeze.

It is time to plant another round of lettuce. This is something that should be planted sequentially… meaning plant some now, then add more every couple of weeks through October. This will give you lettuce that is ready to harvest over a longer period, instead of all at once. We planted one row three weeks ago, and they are already growing. Now it is time for more, and we will plant more seeds in 2-3 weeks.