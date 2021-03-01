Geico SC Florence Roger Armfield

Get to know Roger Armfield, your local Florence insurance agent.

Hi, I’m Roger Armfield. I’ve been serving Sumter, Florence, and Myrtle Beach as your GEICO Insurance Agent since 2000. We can help you find lower rates for your auto and home insurance policy by bundling your coverages through us. We can also help insure your motorcycle, boat, ATV, Jet Ski, and other belongings.

Roger’s agency is involved in the Florence community.

Our Florence insurance agency is active in the community, supporting many Military events, volunteer organizations, and non-profit entities.

Visit our office in Florence.

We are located on West Evans Street in West Gate Square. We’d love to meet you!

Office Hours

GEICO is here to help during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Please call or email your local GEICO Office to learn more as office hours may vary.

GEICO está aquí para ayudarte durante la expansión del coronavirus.

Debido a que el horario de atención puede variar, por favor, contacta a tu agente local de GEICO para recibir más información.

Monday: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

Products Offered

Auto Insurance • Motorcycle Insurance • Homeowners Insurance • Renters Insurance

Condo Insurance • Mobile Home Insurance • Boat Insurance • ATV Insurance • RV Insurance

Collector Car Insurance • Umbrella Insurance • Identity Protection • Commercial Auto