GEORGETOWN S.C. (WBTW) — One person was arrested early Friday morning by Georgetown police officers after a fight broke out in the 900 block of Front Street, police said.

Georgetown police said they were dispatched to a fight call at about 12:20 a.m. and there were two victims. Upon police arrival, officers observed a large crowd gathered on the sidewalk. Officers contacted the people involved in the fight and as a result one person was arrested and charged, according to police.

Trevor Day was charged with two counts of third-degree assault and battery. He was transported to the Georgetown County Detention Center where he is currently detained and awaiting a bond hearing.

