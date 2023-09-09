GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person has died after a boating accident in Murrels Inlet Friday evening.
South Carolina Department of Natural Resources confirmed the fatality and said coastal region officers and investigators responded to a single personal watercraft. The department did not specifically say what the incident was.
More details will be released at a later date.
Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.