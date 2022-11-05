GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pickup truck driver died early Saturday morning after a crash in Georgetown County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened at about 3:30 a.m. at the area of County Line Road and Dorian Drive, SCHP said.

A 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling south on County Line Road when it ran off the right side of the road and overturned, according to SCHP.

The pickup truck driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and died on the scene, SCHP said.

No additional details were immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation by SCHP.