GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after crashing their vehicle into a tree in Georgetown County early Sunday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The crash happened on Harris Landing Road near Earle Road at about 1:20 a.m., the SCHP said. It happened about 11 miles south of Georgetown.
The person, whose name was not immediately available, was driving a 2010 Nissan pickup truck and was traveling east on Harris Landing Road when they drove off the right side of the road and hit a tree, state troopers said. Nobody else was in the vehicle.
