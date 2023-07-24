GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died after being hit by a vehicle while they were on a bicycle, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on Big Dam Swamp Drive on July 18 at about 8:55 p.m., the SCHP said. A 2011 Nissan SUV hit a person on a bicycle.

The person on the bicycle was taken by EMS to Georgetown Hospital, according to the SCHP. They were then airlifted to Grand Strand Medical Center but died on Friday from their injuries.

The crash happened when the bicycler was traveling east on Big Dam Swamp Drive in the westbound lane and the 2011 Nissan SUV was traveling east, troopers said. The bicycler then switched lanes to the eastbound lane and was rear-ended by the Nissan.

