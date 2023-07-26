GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was taken to the hospital after a reported shooting near Andrews in Georgetown County, deputies said.
It happened at a home on Watford Place, according to Sheriff Carter Weaver’s office.
Deputies were dispatched to the area of Andrews Elementary School and found that the victim had left the area., the sheriff’s office said.
“Parties at the scene were uncooperative with law enforcement,” the sheriff’s office said. “There is no threat to the community.”
The victim was taken to a hospital, but no additional information was immediately available. Deputies are continuing to investigate.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in West Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.