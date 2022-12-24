GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — An investigation is underway after a drive-by shooting left one person injured in the early hours of Christmas Eve, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

Officers received reports of shots being fired at about 1:15 a.m. Saturday on Prince Street and Alex Alford Street in Georgetown, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds and determined it had been a drive-by incident, according to police.

The man was taken to Grand Strand Hospital by EMS. Details on his condition are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4400.

This is an ongoing investigation. Count on News13 for updates.