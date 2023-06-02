GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and two others were hurt Thursday night in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 707 near Murrells Inlet in Georgetown County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened at about 10:15 p.m. near Old Kings Highway when a 2017 Buick Lacrosse failed to yield the right of way while traveling east on Old Kings Highway, SCHP Lance Cpl. Lena Butler said. The Buick then hit a 2013 Lexus LX that was headed north on Highway 707. The Lexus overturned in the crash.

The driver of the Buick, who was alone in the vehicle, died after being taken to Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital, Butler said. Two passengers in the Lexus were taken to Grand Strand Medical Center.

No additional information was immediately available.

The highway patrol is investigating.

Count on News13 for updates.