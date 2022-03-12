MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was detained early Saturday morning after a vehicle was hit by a gunshot in the Sunnyside Avenue area of Murrells Inlet, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said.
It happened about 7 a.m., and no one was hurt, deputies said.
The sheriff’s office said the shooting appears to have been an isolated incident involving a man and a woman. No additional information was immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call 843-546-5102. Count on News13 for updates