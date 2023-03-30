GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a reported stabbing Thursday night, deputies said in a news release.
The incident happened at a residence on Indian Hut Road near Andrews, deputies said.
One person was taken to the hospital and is being treated for injuries, according to the release. Another person is in custody.
Deputies said there is no threat to the public.
No other information was immediately available.
