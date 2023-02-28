GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 10-year-old student is facing charges after allegedly making “student threats” Tuesday at Waccamaw Intermediate School in Pawleys Island, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

The student was detained after a school resource officer and a sheriff’s office investigator were notified of the threats.

No information was immediately available about the threats, but the sheriff’s office said no weapons were found at the school and the student was released to the custody of his parents.

The school was operating normally Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said.

“At no time were students or staff in danger,” the sheriff’s office said.

