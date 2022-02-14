Love in bloom: 100 couples renew marriage vows at Brookgreen Gardens

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — One hundred couples renewed their vows on Valentine’s Day in the fifth annual “Romance in the Gardens” event at Brookgreen Gardens.

The couples were split up into two groups of 50. They renewed their vows in the garden and took part in a reception inside the Leonard Pavilion.

Each couple received flowers and a cupcake. The cupcake was in place of the traditional wedding cake, because of COVID-19.

“It gives them a chance to reconnect with the one they love”, Jay Rowe, Brookgreen Gardens’ vice president of public operations said. “It also gives people a chance to reconnect with nature.”