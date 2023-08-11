GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) –Eleven people were arrested Thursday in Georgetown during a one-day warrant roundup and traffic blitz, the sheriff’s office said.

The department partnered with multiple other law enforcement agencies to conduct the operation.

In addition to the arrests, authorities said officers issued 91 traffic citations, 22 warning tickets, and seized three grams of marijuana, one gram of methamphetamine and multiple doses of Oxycodone.

The following individuals were arrested:

Brandon Mcelveen — driving under suspension, shoplifting

Carly Owens — shoplifting

Aundray Myzick — driving under suspension, improper headlight

Joanis Green — bench warrant

Earl Davis — probation warrant

Darrius Wright — possession with intent to distribute Oxycodone

Jerome Duncan — possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Omar Sumpter — driving under suspension, hit and run accident

Shavone Smith — bench warrant

Jay Kennedy — family court warrant

Jessica Woodsides — possession of methamphetamine

Another person, Mingz Bar, was cited by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for an alcohol violation, according to authorities.

“The police activity last night in Georgetown represents a collaborative effort of our local and state partners banding together for the common good of making the streets safer for our citizens of Georgetown,” Chief William Pierce said. “These efforts will continue in the City of Georgetown as similar operations are being planned.”

SLED, the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the South Carolina Probation Parole and Pardon Services assisted with the operation.