GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 12-year-old Waccamaw Middle School student was charged with student threats on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

The child was detained at school until his parents arrived, according to the release.

No weapons were found at the school and it continued to operate under normal conditions, the release said. At no time were students or staff in danger.

No other information was immediately available.