GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 15-year-old boy was shot after entering his house through a window early Saturday morning, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened at 4:30 a.m. Saturday at a home on Myrtle Street near Andrews after a resident heard someone entering the home through a window, the sheriff’s office said.

The 15-year-old, who also lives at the home, was shot in the leg by the other resident. His condition is unknown at this time.

The incident remains under investigation. Count on News13 for updates.