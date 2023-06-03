A 16-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet as he was walking down Cohen Drive in Georgetown County.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A 16-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet as he was walking down Cohen Drive in Georgetown County, according to deputies.

Jason Lesley, Georgetown County Sheriff’s public information officer, said the shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. Friday night and the minor was taken to Georgetown Tidelands Hospital for minor injuries.

Lesley said someone shot the boy from across the street and deputies are trying to find the shooter.

The incident is under investigation and the public is asked to call 843-546-5102 if they have any information.

