GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old was charged in connection with a shooting that injured another juvenile on Monday in Georgetown County, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

The 16-year-old will be taken into custody at the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim was shot in the head and is recovering, deputies said.

No other information was immediately available.