MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old boy drowned at Huntington Beach State Park on Tuesday, Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway confirmed to News13.
Ridgeway said the boy was taken to Waccamaw Community Hospital before dying.
SCDNR told News13 that DNR officers responded, but a recovery had already been made when they arrived.
No other information was immediately available.
