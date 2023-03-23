PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old student will be charged after Georgetown County authorities said he had an unloaded BB gun in his backpack on a school bus at Waccamaw High School.

The teen will be charged with having a weapon on school property, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The incident happened Wednesday morning.

The sheriff’s office said students and staff members were never in danger and that the school continued to operate under normal conditions.

No additional information was immediately available.