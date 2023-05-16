GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — Deputies in Georgetown County arrested two men accused of trying to steal a golf cart.

The owner told authorities that he heard a noise in his driveway on Squirrel Run Road early Tuesday morning and saw two men taking his golf cart, the sheriff’s office said.

“He chased them in his truck until they abandoned the golf cart in a ditch and fled on foot into woods,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies, with the help of K-9 Dukat, searched the woods while others walked the perimeter. The suspects were found within minutes and taken into custody.

Desmond Maurice Williams and Cortez Jeffrey Cohens Jr., both 25, were arrested and taken to the Georgetown County Detention Center on charges of larceny.