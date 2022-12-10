GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are investigating several complaints regarding the operation of illegal taxis.

Major Nelson Brown with the Georgetown Police Department (GPD) said Friday that investigators have identified several individuals who have been operating taxis without a business license and who have failed to register with the South Carolina Public Service Commission.

Police said Shawn Martin and Kia Washington, both of Georgetown, have been charged as part of that investigation. “Washington was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury,” said Brown.

The department said they are referring all individuals identified in their investigation to the SC Public Service Commission.

An investigation is ongoing. No other information was provided.

If anyone has information about anyone operating an illegal business inside the City of Georgetown without a business license, they are asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300.