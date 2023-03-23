GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Thursday announced the arrests of two people in connection with a February double homicide.

According to GCSO, hunters discovered two bodies buried in a shallow grave near Whitmire Avenue on Feb. 23.

The victims were identified as Andrene Stewart, 41, and Melvin Wise, 57, both of New York. The pair had been staying with family in the area for months, according to GCSO.

Investigators arrested Patricia Wise, 51, and Wilbur Lang, 55, in connection with the killings.

Wise is charged with two counts of accessory after the fact, obstruction of justice, criminal conspiracy.

Lang is charged with two counts of accessory after the fact, obstruction of justice, criminal conspiracy, and two counts of desecration of human remains.

GCSO said that additional arrests and/or charges are expected. Anyone with information is asked to contact GCSO at 843-546-5102.